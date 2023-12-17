Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,654 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,298,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,676,840. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

