Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Short Interest Update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,900 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the November 15th total of 306,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Formula One Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FWONA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.63. 258,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,214. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average is $61.60. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $69.48.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Formula One Group by 658.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

