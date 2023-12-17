Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Update

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,800 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 205,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FORR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered Forrester Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FORR

Forrester Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. 220,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,619. The company has a market cap of $513.10 million, a P/E ratio of 242.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 580,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 159,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forrester Research

(Get Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.