Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Increased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $62.60.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,678 shares of company stock worth $4,222,696. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

