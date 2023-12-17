Foundation Resource Management Inc. Acquires 1,173 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in APA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in APA by 7.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in APA by 30.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $48.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

