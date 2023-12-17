Foundation Resource Management Inc. Acquires 1,717 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,731 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 2.2% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $13,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,462,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,072,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after purchasing an additional 522,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,684,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $697,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,314 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,758,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $548,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $511,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,348 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $54.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

