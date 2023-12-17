Foundation Resource Management Inc. Buys 796 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,131 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.76.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

