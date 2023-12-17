Foundation Resource Management Inc. Buys Shares of 222,436 Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 222,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of Park Aerospace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Park Aerospace by 60.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Park Aerospace by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 277.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKE stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.49. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53.

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 96.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

