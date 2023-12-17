Foundation Resource Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,552 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises 1.7% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,453 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.8% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOLD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE GOLD opened at $17.51 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

