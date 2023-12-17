Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $13.82 Million Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Federated Hermes accounts for approximately 2.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Federated Hermes worth $13,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,407,000 after buying an additional 73,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,999,000 after buying an additional 166,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,898,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,327,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,844,000 after buying an additional 31,285 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Federated Hermes stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $402.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

