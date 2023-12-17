Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $8.11 Million Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy makes up 1.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 36.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

CVE opened at $16.25 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.1008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

