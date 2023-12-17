Foundation Resource Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,002 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 3.2% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.16 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.40, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

