Foundation Resource Management Inc. Lowers Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285,925 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Lumen Technologies worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $5,461,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 359.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Fowler acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,570,000 shares of company stock worth $1,618,000. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUMN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

