Foundation Resource Management Inc. Purchases 1,971 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.61. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $52.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

