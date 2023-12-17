Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 1,063 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Sanofi makes up approximately 2.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $14,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sanofi by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $47.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average is $51.43. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

