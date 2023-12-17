Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 2,271 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,888 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Tejon Ranch accounts for about 1.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned about 1.76% of Tejon Ranch worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,095 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,063 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 77,892 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,572 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 7,785 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $123,470.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,840,612 shares in the company, valued at $60,912,106.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

NYSE TRC opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.57 million. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Tejon Ranch Profile

(Free Report)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.