Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 2,598 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. reduced its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Loews accounts for approximately 1.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Loews worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Loews by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,423,000 after acquiring an additional 83,960 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,870,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Loews by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 11,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.14. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $70.88.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

