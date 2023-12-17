Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 39,667 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,584,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,667 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of GrafTech International worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,465,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 22.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 18,310,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 7.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,358,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,064 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 48.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,889,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 416.3% in the 2nd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 1,954,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,883 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAF stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $616.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

