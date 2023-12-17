Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 8,580 Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. cut its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust accounts for 2.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 1.45% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $14,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBT. Creative Planning grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 444,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,545 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PBT opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $719.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.77. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.27% and a return on equity of 13,208.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.157 dividend. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.23%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

