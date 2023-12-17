Foundation Resource Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 2.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $80.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

