Foundation Resource Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,015 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. HP makes up 1.6% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $9,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in HP by 83.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of HP by 84.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.78 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,668,707 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $45,388,830.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,781,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,868,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,666,568 shares of company stock valued at $279,521,351. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

