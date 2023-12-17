Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$203.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$203.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$203.31.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.1 %

TSE FNV opened at C$148.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 37.72, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$167.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$181.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$139.19 and a 1-year high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$415.23 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.8014113 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.