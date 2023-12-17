Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$203.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$203.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$203.31.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.1 %
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$415.23 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.8014113 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.46%.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.