Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources makes up approximately 2.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Franklin Resources worth $13,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,011 shares of company stock worth $1,422,764. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.34. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.75.

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

