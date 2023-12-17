Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $11.96 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 958.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $658.82 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $661.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $581.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.89. The company has a market capitalization of $291.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.92.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

