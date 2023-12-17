Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Down 10.4% in November

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the November 15th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fraport Stock Performance

FPRUF stock remained flat at $62.80 on Friday. Fraport has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

