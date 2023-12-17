Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in November

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Freeman Gold Price Performance
FMANF stock remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 26,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,290. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Freeman Gold has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.22.
Freeman Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Freeman Gold
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.