Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in November

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FMANF stock remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 26,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,290. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Freeman Gold has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

