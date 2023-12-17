Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 0.3% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.1 %

FCX opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

