Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at UBS Group

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FCX opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

