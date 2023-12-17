Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $579.13

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 579.13 ($7.27) and traded as high as GBX 598.40 ($7.51). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 585.60 ($7.35), with a volume of 990,147 shares changing hands.

Fresnillo Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,440.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 552.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 578.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

