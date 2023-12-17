FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Update

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 24,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

FRP Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FRPH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,145. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $56.67. The company has a market cap of $594.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.09 and a beta of 0.55. FRP has a 1 year low of $52.45 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 12.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of FRP

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $31,127.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,353.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 949 shares of company stock valued at $54,693 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the third quarter worth $590,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in FRP by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in FRP by 35.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in FRP by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

