FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIN) versus Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Head to Head Comparison

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIN) and Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.9% of Alta Equipment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Alta Equipment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FTAI Aviation and Alta Equipment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTAI Aviation N/A N/A N/A Alta Equipment Group 0.57% 9.60% 0.98%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTAI Aviation $1.13 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Alta Equipment Group $1.57 billion 0.25 $9.30 million $0.21 57.86

This table compares FTAI Aviation and Alta Equipment Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alta Equipment Group has higher revenue and earnings than FTAI Aviation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for FTAI Aviation and Alta Equipment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTAI Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A Alta Equipment Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alta Equipment Group has a consensus price target of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 83.13%. Given Alta Equipment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alta Equipment Group is more favorable than FTAI Aviation.

Dividends

FTAI Aviation pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Alta Equipment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Alta Equipment Group pays out 109.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Alta Equipment Group beats FTAI Aviation on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers. As of December 31, 2022, this segment owned and managed 330 aviation assets consisting of 106 commercial aircraft and 224 engines, including four aircraft and one engine that were located in Ukraine, and eight aircraft and seventeen engines that were located in Russia. The Aerospace Products segment develops, manufactures, repairs, and sells aircraft engines and aftermarket components for aircraft engines. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc. owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment. It also offers repair and maintenance services for its equipment. In addition, the company designs and builds warehouses; and provides automated equipment installation and system integration solutions. It serves diversified manufacturing, food and beverage, wholesale/retail, construction, automotive, municipal/government, and medical sectors. Alta Equipment Group Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

