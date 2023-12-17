FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 923,200 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 982,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $6.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.70. 1,103,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.43. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $152.42 and a twelve month high of $232.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.17.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $893.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,813,747.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,226,000 after acquiring an additional 110,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 59.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,821,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 676,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,092,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after purchasing an additional 723,795 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

