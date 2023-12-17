FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Short Interest Down 6.0% in November

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 923,200 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 982,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

NYSE FCN traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,785. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $232.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.17.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $893.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,813,747.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,821,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 676,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,092,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after purchasing an additional 723,795 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

