Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the November 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fujitsu Price Performance

FJTSY traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $28.78. 57,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,654. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.78. Fujitsu has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

