G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) versus Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Financial Analysis

G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Free Report) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares G City and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G City -62.06% -11.75% -3.65% Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 148.56% 16.95% 9.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for G City and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G City 0 0 0 0 N/A Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.89%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than G City.

This table compares G City and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G City $686.30 million 0.73 -$399.32 million ($2.49) -1.14 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $178.03 million 180.70 $243.63 million $4.37 9.00

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than G City. G City is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats G City on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G City

G City Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and operates supermarket-anchored urban shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gazit-Globe Ltd. and changed its name to G City Ltd in May 2022. G City Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. G City Ltd is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

