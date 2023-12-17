Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.50

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and traded as low as $5.43. Galaxy Entertainment Group shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 8,707 shares traded.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

