Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Update

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 388.0 days.
Games Workshop Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GMWKF remained flat at $136.00 during trading hours on Friday. Games Workshop Group has a 52-week low of $87.55 and a 52-week high of $151.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.59.
About Games Workshop Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Games Workshop Group
- What is Put Option Volume?
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.