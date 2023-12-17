Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Update

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 388.0 days.

Games Workshop Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMWKF remained flat at $136.00 during trading hours on Friday. Games Workshop Group has a 52-week low of $87.55 and a 52-week high of $151.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.59.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

