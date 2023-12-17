GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.3 days.

GCC Price Performance

GCC stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. GCC has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

GCC Company Profile

See Also

GCC, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells gray Portland cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and other building construction materials in Mexico and the United States. It offers cement; ready mix concrete, energy; building materials; and asphalt. The company also provides special products comprising Komponent, a shrinkage-compensating, expanding concrete additive; Metaforce, a reactive and consistent pozzolan that is used as an alternative for fly ash; Microsilex to be used in bridge decks and paving; Rapid Set, a solution for concrete applications; and Versabind, a cementitious that is used as filler in asphalt mixes as a replacement for lime.

