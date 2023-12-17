GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.3 days.
GCC Price Performance
GCC stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. GCC has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.36.
GCC Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GCC
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for GCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.