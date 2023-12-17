GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Update

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the November 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 170.5 days.

Shares of GDIFF remained flat at $26.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $36.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

