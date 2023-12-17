General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Short Interest Down 20.4% in November

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $252.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. General Dynamics has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

