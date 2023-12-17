General Electric (GE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on January 25th

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Electric to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $123.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $123.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $171,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 26.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

