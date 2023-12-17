General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $123.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.16.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.64.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

