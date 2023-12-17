General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 2.8% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,842,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,602. The company has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $123.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.99 and its 200-day moving average is $112.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.64.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

