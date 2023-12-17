GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.18

Shares of GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and traded as low as $30.61. GENMAB A/S/S shares last traded at $30.86, with a volume of 1,037,924 shares trading hands.

GENMAB A/S/S Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66.

About GENMAB A/S/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

