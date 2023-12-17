Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Genpact by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in Genpact by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Down 1.7 %

Genpact stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,447,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,586. Genpact has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

