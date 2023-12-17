Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Short Interest Down 6.5% in November

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.39. 2,662,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $181.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.89. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,903,000 after purchasing an additional 55,046 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

