George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Releases Earnings Results

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. George Risk Industries had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter.
George Risk Industries Price Performance
RSKIA opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. George Risk Industries has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $12.80.
