George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Releases Earnings Results

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. George Risk Industries had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter.

George Risk Industries Price Performance

RSKIA opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. George Risk Industries has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Get George Risk Industries alerts:

About George Risk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.

Receive News & Ratings for George Risk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Risk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.