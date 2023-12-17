Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Update

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 15th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of research firms have issued reports on GEOS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Geospace Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Geospace Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ GEOS opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $14.59.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 9.80%.
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
