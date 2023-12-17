Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Short Interest Down 9.9% in November

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,507,800 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the November 15th total of 1,672,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Geox Price Performance

GXSBF remained flat at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. Geox has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $0.82.

Get Geox alerts:

Geox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel to retailers and end consumers in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoes and apparel under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand stores, Geox Shops, and e-commerce channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Geox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.