GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GFL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $39.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 386,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,143.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,811,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,304,000 after buying an additional 2,585,786 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 446,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 18.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,080,000 after buying an additional 372,680 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,498,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,628,000 after buying an additional 235,405 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

